Clicks 87

Church hierarchy is tearing down statues for decades

Tesa 3 55 minutes ago

Why are Catholics are suddenly angry that Saints' statues are torn down by mobs? We have seen this from priests, bishops, and cardinals for decades. (Picture is the work of Chicago Cardianl Cupich)

3 Like Share More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post

malemp Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment 5 minutes ago HOW MANY CATHOLIC ALTARS WE LOOSE? DEMONIAC CVII

F M Shyanguya Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment 46 minutes ago