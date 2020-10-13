Pius XII’s Housekeeper Considered Archbishop Bugnini A Freemason

Sister Pascalina Lehnert (+1983), Pius XII’s housekeeper for 41 years, would have wished that Pius XII and not his successor would have called Vatican II which may have prevented the “chaos” which started in the Church of the 1960s.
Father Charles Murr, a friend of Sister Pascalina who wrote a book about her in 2017, told InsideTheVatican.com (October 6, 9) that Pascalina preferred the Old Latin Mass but never questioned the New Mass or Vatican II during her many conversations with Murr.
She told him about the Catholic German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer (+1967) who said about John XXIII (+1963) after a private audience: “We have a clown sitting on the throne of Saint Peter” and he repeated the term “a clown.”
Pascalina called Paul VI (+1978) “weak” and “disappointing.” She liked John Paul II. (+2005) but worried about his many trips which, according to her, prevented him from properly fulfilling his papal duties. Her enthusiasm about him waned with every announcement of another trip.
Murr claimed that Pascalina considered Archbishop Annibale Bugnini a freemason.
He added, "Bugnini stood seriously accused by Staffa, Oddi and Benelli of being a Freemason and carrying out Freemasonic designs against the Church; Bishop Gagnon and Don Mario Marini also knew about the matter." Bugnini denied this to his end.
Picture: © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsWzyxlezlui
Clicks82
- Report
Social networks