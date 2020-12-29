Australia at risk of 'unprecedented military conflict' Australia is facing the possibility of an unprecedented military conflict amid the increasing likelihood of a war between the United States and … More

Australia at risk of 'unprecedented military conflict'



Australia is facing the possibility of an unprecedented military conflict amid the increasing likelihood of a war between the United States and China, according to Liberal Senator Jim Molan.



The retired major general said war between the US and China was “more likely” than people were prepared to estimate and warned that by not admitting the possibility of it, Australia was increasing the risk of its occurrance.



Mr Molan called for a national strategy which would address every aspect of Australia.



“What solves the national security problem is an overall strategy that addresses, not just defence, it addresses foreign affairs, cyber, education, every aspect of this nation,” he said.



“If we start with the strategy than all the things fall out the bottom; because if you do the strategy you say, well what are the threats?”