"O God, who brought the Abbot Saint Anthony to serve you by a wondrous way of life in the desert, grant, through his intercession, that, denying ourselves, we may always love you above all things. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Anthony of Egypt, abbot and hermit, patriarch of all monks. His feast is on 17 January. Painting c.1465 in the Louvre in Paris.



