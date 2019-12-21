Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Angelo Sodano

Pope Francis accepted (December 21) the resignation of Cardinal Angelo Sodano, 92, as Dean of the College of Cardinals.Further, Francis issued a motu proprio limiting the term of future deans to 5 years. Thus, the dean is elected for a five-year, yet renewable term but no longer for life or until resignation.Sodano has long been accused of covering up abuse cases, including for the founder of the Legionaries of Christ, Fr Maciel, and of Theodore McCarrick.