May 25 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 10,28-31. Peter began to say to Jesus, "We have given up everything and followed you." Jesus said, "Amen, I say to you, … More

May 25 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 10,28-31.

Peter began to say to Jesus, "We have given up everything and followed you."

Jesus said, "Amen, I say to you, there is no one who has given up house or brothers or sisters or mother or father or children or lands for my sake and for the sake of the gospel

who will not receive a hundred times more now in this present age: houses and brothers and sisters and mothers and children and lands, with persecutions, and eternal life in the age to come."

But many that are first will be last, and (the) last will be first."

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Catherine of Siena (1347-1380)

Dominican tertiary, Doctor of the Church, co-patron of Europe

On Obedience, chap. VII, no. 160 (The Dialogue, Bk. 2, trans. Suzanne Noffke, 1980, p. 346-347)

A hundred for one!

[Saint Catherine heard God say:] Peter said to him: “Master, we have left everything for love of you and have followed you. What will you give us?” My Truth answered him: “I will give you a hundred for your one and you will possess eternal life.” (cf. Mk 10:28-30) It was as if my Truth wanted to say, “You have done well, Peter. There is no other way you could have followed me. But I will give you a hundred for one even in this life.”

And what is this hundred, most beloved daughter, that is followed by eternal life? Of what was my Truth speaking? Of temporal possessions? Not really, though sometimes I do multiply the temporal goods of those who give alms. But then what was he referring to? To those who give their own will, which is but a single will, I return a hundred for this one.

Why do I use the number one hundred? Because hundred is a perfect number. You cannot add any more without beginning again at one. In the same way charity is the most perfect, beyond all the other virtues. One cannot climb to any virtue more perfect. True, you can begin again at self-knowledge and add hundreds of numbers in merit. But you will always come back to the number hundred. This is the hundred that is given to those who give the one that is their will, whether in ordinary obedience or in this special obedience.

Along with this hundred you have eternal life (…). This hundred is the fire of my divine charity (…) and because they have received this hundred from me their joy of heart is wonderful.

breski1