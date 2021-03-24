March 25 The First Reading breski1 Book of Isaiah 7,10-14.8,10b. The LORD spoke to Ahaz, saying: Ask for a sign from the LORD, your God; let it be deep as the nether world, or high as the sky! But … More

March 25 The First Reading breski1



Book of Isaiah 7,10-14.8,10b.

The LORD spoke to Ahaz, saying:

Ask for a sign from the LORD, your God; let it be deep as the nether world, or high as the sky!

But Ahaz answered, "I will not ask! I will not tempt the LORD!"

Then he said: Listen, O house of David! Is it not enough for you to weary men, must you also weary my God?

Therefore the Lord himself will give you this sign: the virgin shall be with child, and bear a son, and shall name him Emmanuel.

which means “God is with us!”



Psalms 40(39),7-8a.8b-9.10.11.

Sacrifice or oblation you wished not,

but ears open to obedience you gave me.

Burnt offerings or sin-offerings you sought not;

then said I, “Behold I come.”



“In the written scroll it is prescribed for me,

To do your will, O my God, is my delight,

and your law is within my heart!”



I announced your justice in the vast assembly;

I did not restrain my lips, as you, O LORD, know.



Your justice I kept not hid within my heart;

your faithfulness and your salvation I have spoken of;

I have made no secret of your kindness and your truth

in the vast assembly.