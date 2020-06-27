Twitter World: How American! Get rid of the Indian, keep the land.

Clicks13
- Report
Social networks
You've got a bit of a criminal history, easily discoverable on the internet. Why not take a break from judging others, ok?
@Jmy1975 Take this up with @jamesperloff, quite certain an American.
1) You tell me to go away yet you keep following my posts and comments.
2) You are the second person here interested in digging up dirt on other people, a signature of those belonging to the society of the impious [who inter alia relish in the ritual of humiliation vs virtue of humility for the saints], which you deny …More
1) You tell me to go away yet you keep following my posts and comments.
2) You are the second person here interested in digging up dirt on other people, a signature of those belonging to the society of the impious [who inter alia relish in the ritual of humiliation vs virtue of humility for the saints], which you deny …More
@Jmy1975 Take this up with @jamesperloff, quite certain an American.
1) You tell me to go away yet you keep following my posts and comments.
2) You are the second person here interested in digging up dirt on other people, a signature of those belonging to the society of the impious [who inter alia relish in the ritual of humiliation vs virtue of humility for the saints], which you deny being a member [btw I never accused you of being a member, I just posted some images and asked whether you coming out/telling us something and you were the one who denied being a Mason].
3) Instead of relying what is online, any chance to run a criminal background check on me and post it here for all to see? This seems to be of interest to you and one other.
In that way this issue that is being raised by a couple of you can no longer be a distraction to the work HEAVEN has anointed me to do.
1) You tell me to go away yet you keep following my posts and comments.
2) You are the second person here interested in digging up dirt on other people, a signature of those belonging to the society of the impious [who inter alia relish in the ritual of humiliation vs virtue of humility for the saints], which you deny being a member [btw I never accused you of being a member, I just posted some images and asked whether you coming out/telling us something and you were the one who denied being a Mason].
3) Instead of relying what is online, any chance to run a criminal background check on me and post it here for all to see? This seems to be of interest to you and one other.
In that way this issue that is being raised by a couple of you can no longer be a distraction to the work HEAVEN has anointed me to do.