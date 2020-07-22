Hypocrisy: Planned Parenthood Aborts Their Hero Margaret Sanger

The abortion network Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will remove the name of their founder Margaret Sanger (+1966) from its Manhattan abortion mill.They explain this with Sanger’s “harmful connections to the eugenics movement.” Sanger appealed to the need to abort the babies of those not able to "afford children" and wanted to "assist the race toward the elimination of the unfit."In Woman and The New Race she writes, “The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.” Sanger believed that the procreation of religious families with many children “should be stopped.”She also spoke to a women's auxiliary of the Ku Klux Klan. Until now, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the national organisation, defended Sanger in this matter.