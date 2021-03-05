Skullduggery: Amazon Workers and the Battle for the Future of Labor

Amazon Workers and the Battle for the Future of Labor
In the wake of an historic pro-labor message from President Biden, Michael Isikoff and Dan Klaidman go inside the unionization fight at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. First, they're joined by Stuart Appelbaum, national president of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU), who explains the significance of the Bessemer union drive, and details some of the tactics Amazon has been using to oppose workers' rights. Then Rep. Andy Levin (D, Michigan) joins, ahead of his trip to Bessemer, to talk about about the power of collective action, the Pro Act, and the future of labor rights in America.
GUESTS:
Stuart Appelbaum (@sappelbaum), President, RWDSU
Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin), Congressman (D), Michigan's 9th District
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
RESOURCES:
President Biden's message to workers
"Amazon Has Become a Prime Revolving-Door Destination in Washington" by David Corn and Dan Spinelli, Mother Jones (Mar. 2, 2021)
"'I'm not a robot': Amazon workers condemn unsafe, grueling conditions at warehouse" by Michael Sainato, The Guardian (Feb. 5, 2020)
"Inside Joe Biden's decision to dive into the Amazon union drive" by Christopher Cadelago and Rebecca Rainey, Politico (Mar. 1, 2021)
Text of the Pro Act
Amazon Workers and the Battle for the Future of Labor | Skullduggery on Acast
Clicks6
- Report
Social networks