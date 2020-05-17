Pharisaic Francis Insists on "Following Rules"

At his May 17 Regina Caeli, Francis observed that some countries are again “allowing” public Mass after the coronavirus-crisis, while others are evaluating possibilities.
Surprisingly, Francis urged the faithful to follow the rules which the bishops give them - although Francis usually brands following rules as "pharisaic," "rigoristic," "casuistic," "pagan," "hardened," "nostalgic for structures and customs," "pelagian."
These rules include in most countries to wear harmful masks at Holy Mass, to be “dispensed” from Sunday obligation, and to take Communion on the hand, from a tray or by means of a spoon brought from home.
#newsEwjoakhcxr
Clicks192
- Report
Social networks