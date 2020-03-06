Donate now
Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
89
If you ever wondered what it was like to live in the 14th century
Don Reto Nay
1
57 minutes ago
Now you have it.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
De Profundis
44 minutes ago
Living in the 14th century is just like today: two popes and an epidemic.
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up