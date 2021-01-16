9 Days for Life Novena Ahead of March for Life The U.S. Bishops prepare to launch the 9 Days for Life Novena ahead of the March for Life – Kat Talalas, assistant director for pro-life communications … More





The U.S. Bishops prepare to launch the 9 Days for Life Novena ahead of the March for Life – Kat Talalas, assistant director for pro-life communications at the USCCB, tells us what we need to know to pray along. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: 9 Days for Life Novena Ahead of March for LifeThe U.S. Bishops prepare to launch the 9 Days for Life Novena ahead of the March for Life – Kat Talalas, assistant director for pro-life communications at the USCCB, tells us what we need to know to pray along. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.