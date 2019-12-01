Clicks186
Catholic Sat - Pope Francis' rather unusual blessing this evening at the conclusion of his visit to the Cittadella della Carità, to mark the 40th Anniversary of Rome's Diocesan Caritas.
Thanks Unrepentant Jorge of the Pachamamas.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
