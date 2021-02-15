Clicks650
Saint Paul's Shipwreck. TeachingkidsaboutJesus Saint Paul the Apostle Memorial 16 February (Saint Paul Shipwrecked) Jewish Talmudic student. Pharisee. Tent-maker by trade. Saul the Jew hated and …More
Saint Paul's Shipwreck.
TeachingkidsaboutJesus Saint Paul the Apostle Memorial 16 February (Saint Paul Shipwrecked) Jewish Talmudic student. Pharisee. Tent-maker by trade. Saul the Jew hated and persecuted Christians as heretical, even assisting at the stoning of Saint Stephen the Martyr. On his way to Damascus, Syria, to arrest another group of faithful, he was knocked to the ground, struck blind by a heavenly light, and given the message that in persecuting Christians, he was persecuting Christ. The experience had a profound spiritual effect on him, causing his conversion to Christianity. He was baptized, changed his name to Paul to reflect his new persona, and began travelling, preaching and teaching. His letters to the churches he help found form a large percentage of the New Testament. Knew and worked with many of the earliest saints and fathers of the Church. Martyr.
Born
c.3 at Tarsus, Cilicia (modern Turkey) as Saul
Died
beheaded c.65 at Rome, Italy
Canonized
Pre-Congregation
Patronage
against hailstorms
against poisonous snakes
against snake bites
against snakes
Catholic Action
Cursillo movement
lay people
authors
evangelists
hospital public relations
journalists
missionary bishops
musicians
newspaper editorial staff
public relations personnel
public relations work
publishers
reporters
rope braiders
rope makers
saddle makers
saddlers
tent makers
writers
—
Malta
Aversa, Italy, diocese of
Birmingham, Alabama, diocese of
Brno, Czechia, diocese of
Calbayog, Philippines, diocese of
Covington, Kentucky, diocese of
Knoxville, Tennessee, diocese of
Las Vegas, Nevada, diocese of
Maralal, Kenya, diocese of
Münster, Germany, diocese of
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, archdiocese of
Providence, Rhode Island, diocese of
Saint-Paul, Alberta, diocese of
Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota, archdiocese of
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, diocese of
Worcester, Massachusetts, diocese of
Yakima, Washington, diocese of
Bath Abbey, England
Bath, England
London, England
Cluny, France
Montpellier, France
Naumburg, Germany
Kavala, Greece
Adria, Italy, city of
Agordo, Italy
Agropoli, Italy
Alpette, Italy
Bagni di Lucca, Italy
Bagno a Ripoli, Italy
Chatillon, Aosta, Italy
Force, Italy
Imér, Italy
Introd, Italy
Luino, Italy
Marcheno, Italy
Montecorvino Rovella, Italy
Morbegno, Italy
Pogliano Milanese, Italy
Ponte San Pietro, Italy
Rome, Italy
Umbria, Italy
Mdina, Malta
Munxar, Gozo, Malta
Nadur, Gozo, Malta
Rabat, Malta
Safi, Malta
Valletta, Malta
Poznan, Poland
Representation
book
sword
man holding a sword and a book
man with three springs of water nearby
thin-faced elderly man with a high forehead, receding hairline and long pointed beard
catholicsaints.info/saint-paul-the-apostle/
