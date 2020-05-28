State Forbids ANY Consumption Of Communion - And the Archdiocese? UPDATE

UPDATE

An executive order issued Tuesday in Maryland’s Howard County, one of the riches areas in the U.S., prohibits the consumption of food or beverage of any kind "before, during, or after religious services,” including "food" or "beverage" that is part of the liturgy.The order is not only outlawing the distribution of Holy Communion but also the celebration of Mass, because it doesn't even allow the priest to consume the sacred species.As could be expected, Baltimore Archdiocese's reaction was limited to expressing “serious concerns” in a bootlicking press release.: Howard County, Maryland, has reversed a policy that banned consumption of any food or drink during religious services, effectively preventing the licit celebration of Mass. A county spokesman told CNA May 28 the prohibition will be removed, and faith leaders will be consulted on future guidelines for church re-openings amid the coronavirus pandemic.