For the Saint’s Feast-day: Vatican's Secretary of State Warns of Imitating Curate of Ars

Cardinal Pietro Parolin celebrated the feast of Jean Vianney, at the saint’s church in Ars, France.Parolin’s homily was a potpourri of quotes, mainly from Francis’ 2019 Letter to the Priests.The Cardinal not only refrained from encouraging priests to imitate Father Vianney, but – quoting Benedict XVI – even warned against “reducing Vianney to an example, as admirable as he may be.” Instead, he presented Vianney as an [outdated] example of a “devotional spirituality of the nineteenth century.”For Parolin, Vianney is only a model for generic qualities such as “simplicity,” “disinterest,” “purity of intentions and actions,” “asceticism,” “fidelity to God and the Gospel."In the afternoon, Parolin gave an embarrassing talk on the verbose topic "Pope Francis and the priests, on their way with the people of God" where he put Vianney and Francis side by side.Not surprisingly, the current Vatican has no use for a priest who believed in God, dressed in cassock, had conflicts with his parish because of his Catholic stances, insisted on confession, and fought against the devil.Likewise, Vianney would not believe his eyes if he saw the secularised, lukewarm hierarchs of the Vatican II Church.