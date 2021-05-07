A Troubling Report Shows the US Birthrate Has Hit Its Lowest Level | EWTN News Nightly A report released from the CDC earlier this week, has some troubling news about the birthrate in the United … More





A report released from the CDC earlier this week, has some troubling news about the birthrate in the United States. One analyst noted that the US birthrate has hit its lowest level, the US is also below the replacement fertility level and 25 states had more deaths than births in 2020. Fellow at the Institute for Family Studies and Director of the National Marriage Project, Brad Wilcox, joins to tell us more about the report. He shares what he thinks is driving the force and whether it is cause for concern. Wilcox examines where the largest decline in birth rates was seen in terms of age group and which group had the highest birth rate. Wilcox explains the concerns and the impact of 25 states seeing more deaths than births last year. Some would argue the baby bust was caused by fear over the coronavirus pandemic, so these numbers are not a surprise or cause for concern. The fellow at the Institute for Family Studies responds to these claims. He discusses what he thinks can be done to reverse this baby bust trend. Both the Biden Administration and Republican Senators, such as Josh Hawley and Mitt Romney, are pushing family tax credits. Wilcox gives his insight into whether implementing such policies would help. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: A Troubling Report Shows the US Birthrate Has Hit Its Lowest Level | EWTN News NightlyA report released from the CDC earlier this week, has some troubling news about the birthrate in the United States. One analyst noted that the US birthrate has hit its lowest level, the US is also below the replacement fertility level and 25 states had more deaths than births in 2020. Fellow at the Institute for Family Studies and Director of the National Marriage Project, Brad Wilcox, joins to tell us more about the report. He shares what he thinks is driving the force and whether it is cause for concern. Wilcox examines where the largest decline in birth rates was seen in terms of age group and which group had the highest birth rate. Wilcox explains the concerns and the impact of 25 states seeing more deaths than births last year. Some would argue the baby bust was caused by fear over the coronavirus pandemic, so these numbers are not a surprise or cause for concern. The fellow at the Institute for Family Studies responds to these claims. He discusses what he thinks can be done to reverse this baby bust trend. Both the Biden Administration and Republican Senators, such as Josh Hawley and Mitt Romney, are pushing family tax credits. Wilcox gives his insight into whether implementing such policies would help. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly