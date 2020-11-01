Clicks51

"Asking" (words) will not help against an enemy

Tesa
4
Another English Bishop asks the UK Prime Minister to reconsider the ruling on places of worship “to sustain hope in the hearts of a great many people”
HerzMariae
"They bought us with the fear of death" "These measures serve other purposes: there is a strategy to sell off the country."
DefendTruth
What's the first rule of business? Buy low; sell high. How do you get all the prices in a country to go as low as possible? Make them poor.
Tesa
Six reasons the new UK lockdown is a deadly mistake:
1. Low and falling mortality
2. Lockdowns are lethal
3. Voluntary measures work
4. There is an alternative: protect the vulnerable
5. Democracy is at risk
6. The second wave is slowing in many areas
Our Lady of Sorrows
While preparing the court papers for the Private Criminal Prosecution of UKMPs for pandemic fraud, we have discovered that the office of the secretary of state for mandatory vaccinations has now admitted in a Freedom of Information Request [FOI] that they have no records which show that the cause of the COVID 19 virus has ever been proven to exist.
thebernician.net/…ent-admits-virus-doesnt-exist/…More
