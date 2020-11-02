Sequentia: Dies Irae

Bonus recording - the sequence is not part of the current Graduale. The aim of the Graduale project is to record all of the chants contained in the current Graduale Romanum / Graduale Triplex - see … More

Bonus recording - the sequence is not part of the current Graduale. The aim of the Graduale project is to record all of the chants contained in the current Graduale Romanum / Graduale Triplex - see gregoriana.sk/graduale/ for description. If you would like to encourage me to continue this work, please comment, like, subscribe... or follow me: twitter.com/gradualeproject, facebook.com/gradualeproject?_fb_noscript=1 Look for the chant in Graduale Romanum (1961), p. 96* or in Liber Usualis (1961), p. 1810 (Missa pro defunctis) Look for the recordings of the Graduale Project on store.cdbaby.com or check on your favorite music store. Want to receive my Newsletter? gregoriana.us17.list-manage.com/…1e7bc1026e0cae71&id=237e703534 Want to receive my Newsletter? gregoriana.us17.list-manage.com/…1e7bc1026e0cae71&id=237e703534