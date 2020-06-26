Polish Bishop De Facto Removed

Francis named on June 25 Łódź Archbishop Grzegorz Ryś as the Apostolic Administrator of Kalisz Diocese, Poland.He takes the place of Kalisz Bishop Edward Janiak, who was accused in February 2018, of having tolerated active homosexuality among priests, including ordaining a homosexual who stored pornographic pictures of minors on his computer.Janiak was also accused of allegedly having “hushed up” homosexual abuses committed on minors.In June 2020, media reported that a heavily intoxicated Janiak was hospitalised. He is presently banned from staying in his diocese.