Hosanna! Homily for Palm Sunday Fr.GeoffreyPlant

Although we traditionally call this Sunday "Palm Sunday" it's only John's gospel that actually mentions palms. This homily reflects upon the meaning of the palms, and how they are a reflection of the people's misunderstanding of Jesus' kingship.