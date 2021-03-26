Clicks4
Hosanna! Homily for Palm Sunday Fr.GeoffreyPlant Although we traditionally call this Sunday "Palm Sunday" it's only John's gospel that actually mentions palms. This homily reflects upon the meaning …More
Hosanna! Homily for Palm Sunday Fr.GeoffreyPlant
Although we traditionally call this Sunday "Palm Sunday" it's only John's gospel that actually mentions palms. This homily reflects upon the meaning of the palms, and how they are a reflection of the people's misunderstanding of Jesus' kingship.
Although we traditionally call this Sunday "Palm Sunday" it's only John's gospel that actually mentions palms. This homily reflects upon the meaning of the palms, and how they are a reflection of the people's misunderstanding of Jesus' kingship.