Clicks3
The Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary with Litany. Prayed on Saturdays and Mondays :) “The holy Rosary is a powerful weapon. Use it with confidence and you’ll be amazed at the results.” ~St. Josema…More
The Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary with Litany.
Prayed on Saturdays and Mondays :)
“The holy Rosary is a powerful weapon. Use it with confidence and you’ll be amazed at the results.” ~St. Josemaria Escriva
Prayed on Saturdays and Mondays :)
“The holy Rosary is a powerful weapon. Use it with confidence and you’ll be amazed at the results.” ~St. Josemaria Escriva