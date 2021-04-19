The Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary with Litany. Prayed on Saturdays and Mondays :) “The holy Rosary is a powerful weapon. Use it with confidence and you’ll be amazed at the results.” ~St. Josema… More

