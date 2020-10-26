Little Ratzinger Turns into Little Bergoglio

“I am always with the Pope, nothing else; in everything,” Valencia Cardinal Antonio Cañizares, said when confronted with Francis’ statement about homosexual unions (CadenaSer.com, October 22).
Before, Cañizares was known as “little Ratzinger” for his "staunch" Catholic convictions.
He explained that "I also have homosexual friends, and they shall say themselves, how they have been treated by me. Let them tell you: a treatment that is exquisite in my eyes."
Cañizares added that he had spoken “very many times" about "how to welcome homosexuals."
Picture: Antonio Cañizares, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsNpvicfsshl
