UK truck pile up continues after new COVID strain triggers border closures. Thousands of trucks remain stranded in a traffic jam along a motorway in the United Kingdom awaiting permission to cross … More

UK truck pile up continues after new COVID strain triggers border closures.



Thousands of trucks remain stranded in a traffic jam along a motorway in the United Kingdom awaiting permission to cross the Channel into France after a new and more dangerous strain of the coronavirus was discovered in Britain.



France shut its border to the UK for two days and a major testing effort was launched, with drivers needing a negative result to leave country.



Hundreds of British troops have been deployed to help clear the queues of lorries waiting for the tests.