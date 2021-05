Abortion survivor shares story of forgiveness and hope toward her birth mom: Pro-life public speaker Claire Culwell describes how she survived being aborted, and calls on all pro-lifers to stand for … More

Abortion survivor shares story of forgiveness and hope toward her birth mom: Pro-life public speaker Claire Culwell describes how she survived being aborted, and calls on all pro-lifers to stand for truth and be a strong voice for the unborn and their mothers.