Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 7,1-13. When the Pharisees with some scribes who had come from Jerusalem gathered around Jesus, they observed that some of his disciples ate thei… More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 7,1-13.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

The Imitation of Christ

Book II, ch. 5-6 (trans. Robert Dudley, pub. Anthony Clarke, 1980, pp. 39-41))

"This people honors me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me"

We often fail to realize that we are so inwardly blind. Our actions are often bad, our excuses worse. We are often impelled by passion that we take for godly zeal. We blame little faults in others, passing over our bigger ones. We are quick to feel the full burden that others lay on us; we take no note of what we lay on them. If a man were to weigh his own acts well and truly, he would never find cause to judge another harshly. The christian puts care for himself above all other things; and he who tends himself with care is not inclined to gossip. You will never be inward and devout till you are silent about others and specially watchful over yourself (…) The soul that loves God, under God it spurns the universe. Only God is eternal and immense; the fulfillment of all things, the comfort of the soul and the heart's true joy. (…) You will sweetly repose if your heart does not rebuke you. Rejoice at nothing but only your good deeds. Bad men have never a true joy, nor feel inner peace; for “there is no peace for the wicked” (Is 57:21). (…) He is easily calmed and contented whose conscience is clean. Praise makes you not more holy nor insult more worthless. What you are you are; what God knows of you is all than can be said for you. If you will only look at what you truly are, you will not care what men say of you. “Man looks at the appearance but God looks at the heart” (1 Sam 16:7).

When the Pharisees with some scribes who had come from Jerusalem gathered around Jesus,they observed that some of his disciples ate their meals with unclean, that is, unwashed, hands.(For the Pharisees and, in fact, all Jews, do not eat without carefully washing their hands, keeping the tradition of the elders.And on coming from the marketplace they do not eat without purifying themselves. And there are many other things that they have traditionally observed, the purification of cups and jugs and kettles and beds.)So the Pharisees and scribes questioned him, "Why do your disciples not follow the tradition of the elders but instead eat a meal with unclean hands?"He responded, "Well did Isaiah prophesy about you hypocrites, as it is written: 'This people honors me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me;In vain do they worship me, teaching as doctrines human precepts.'You disregard God's commandment but cling to human tradition."He went on to say, "How well you have set aside the commandment of God in order to uphold your tradition!For Moses said, 'Honor your father and your mother,' and 'Whoever curses father or mother shall die.'Yet you say, 'If a person says to father or mother, "Any support you might have had from me is qorban"' (meaning, dedicated to God),you allow him to do nothing more for his father or mother.You nullify the word of God in favor of your tradition that you have handed on. And you do many such things."spiritual treatise of the 15th century