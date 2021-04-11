New Zealand Approves Paid Leave After Miscarriage New Zealand will now offer paid leave to couples suffering the loss of a child from stillbirth or miscarriage – Catholic writer Leah Libresco … More





New Zealand will now offer paid leave to couples suffering the loss of a child from stillbirth or miscarriage – Catholic writer Leah Libresco Sargeant shares her reaction and insight as a mother who has experienced miscarriage. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: New Zealand Approves Paid Leave After MiscarriageNew Zealand will now offer paid leave to couples suffering the loss of a child from stillbirth or miscarriage – Catholic writer Leah Libresco Sargeant shares her reaction and insight as a mother who has experienced miscarriage. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.