308. More faith

God keeps on giving:“I will give her the vineyards she had, and the valley of Achor as a door of hope.” Hosea, chapter 2, verse 14Only God can give us hope. Today we see churches half-filled. And we see sufferings in the world. It’s not necessary to describe them. We observe them, we know them, their misfortunes.But God tells us to open the door to hope. He wants to unite us with him. God adds:“I will allure her [unfaithful]; I will lead her into the desert and speak to her heart.” Hosea, chapter 2, verse 13God will make of what we think to be a misfortune in a “valley of Achor [tears] (v. 13)”, an air of youth, faith and freedom. Whatever our age, human youth comes from inflamed faith for God and in God.Let’s ask for more faith in God so that our life reaches its inner youth, so that people around us reach it too and that our Church enters a turning point of constant faith, hope and charity, rejuvenated in the Heart of the Trinity. May everyone benefit because we are created for God and live it forever.Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas