Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston Shares the Benefits of a Catholic Education As many school districts here in the U.S. continue to wrestle with when and how to re-open amid … More





As many school districts here in the U.S. continue to wrestle with when and how to re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic schools have had success in maintaining safe, in-person instruction. Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston, Thomas Carroll, joins to tell us how they have been able to keep their students in classrooms while many other schools across the country continue to teach online or use hybrid models. After being quoted in the Wall Street Journal stating, "the science is clear that there is no substitute for in-person learning, especially for poor and minority children most at danger of falling behind," Carroll discusses the benefits of in-person learning, academically and emotionally. He shares what he is hearing from the parents in the archdiocese and whether he has seen an increase in the number of families looking to enroll their children. Amidst National Catholic Schools Week, the superintendent talks about the unique value of a Catholic school education and what sets Catholic schools apart. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston Shares the Benefits of a Catholic EducationAs many school districts here in the U.S. continue to wrestle with when and how to re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic schools have had success in maintaining safe, in-person instruction. Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston, Thomas Carroll, joins to tell us how they have been able to keep their students in classrooms while many other schools across the country continue to teach online or use hybrid models. After being quoted in the Wall Street Journal stating, "the science is clear that there is no substitute for in-person learning, especially for poor and minority children most at danger of falling behind," Carroll discusses the benefits of in-person learning, academically and emotionally. He shares what he is hearing from the parents in the archdiocese and whether he has seen an increase in the number of families looking to enroll their children. Amidst National Catholic Schools Week, the superintendent talks about the unique value of a Catholic school education and what sets Catholic schools apart. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly