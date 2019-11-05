Clicks227
Sub Rosa: Francis and His Henchmen Push For Homosex Fornication

"Look for another one," Francis told the homosex activist James Martin when asked what homosexuals should do when facing a “homophobic” [read: Catholic] pastor.

Martin met Francis in September for 30 minutes. He spoke about this during a talk on Sunday in New York City, reports ChurchMilitant.com.

Francis encouraged Martin to continue his homosex militancy "in peace" calling it "ministry."

Martin also mentioned talking with Luxembourg Francis-Cardinal Jean Claude Hollerich who called the homosex pseudo-marriage of Xavier Bettel, the Luxembourg Prime Minister, a “wonderful” homosex relationship.

HerzMariae
"Every bishop in the world saw the photo of us together," said [Fr.] Martin. "This is a pope who uses signs to communicate. The meeting with him gave me and us a lot of currency." Adds it will now be hard to keep his "ministry" out of the dioceses, after the meeting with the Pope
Adelita
Commented News. Pray for the Holy Father. Fr. Santiago Martin, FM
