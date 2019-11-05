Sub Rosa: Francis and His Henchmen Push For Homosex Fornication

"Look for another one," Francis told the homosex activist James Martin when asked what homosexuals should do when facing a “homophobic” [read: Catholic] pastor.
Martin met Francis in September for 30 minutes. He spoke about this during a talk on Sunday in New York City, reports ChurchMilitant.com.
Francis encouraged Martin to continue his homosex militancy "in peace" calling it "ministry."
Martin also mentioned talking with Luxembourg Francis-Cardinal Jean Claude Hollerich who called the homosex pseudo-marriage of Xavier Bettel, the Luxembourg Prime Minister, a “wonderful” homosex relationship.
"Every bishop in the world saw the photo of us together," said [Fr.] Martin. "This is a pope who uses signs to communicate. The meeting with him gave me and us a lot of currency." Adds it will now be hard to keep his "ministry" out of the dioceses, after the meeting with the Pope