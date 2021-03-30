Another interview: Benedict XVI About His Feast Day

Benedict XVI, 93, who formally lives as a hermit, paid tribute to the Year of Saint Joseph proclaimed by Francis, in an interview with Die-Tagespost.de (30 March).In doing so, he recounted how his name day - Saint Joseph - was celebrated in the Ratzinger family. The mother usually saved money for a book for her son. For breakfast bean coffee and a cake with icing were served. The father of the family loved bean coffee. But the family could not afford it every day.On the table was a special tablecloth and on it a primrose as a sign of spring, which starts two days after Saint Joseph.