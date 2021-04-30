« Watch and pray so that you will not fall into temptation.The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak. »(Matthew 26, 41)Welcome God in our heart,Welcoming him at home, remaining in His Presence, is good.But prayer is an opportunity to hold His hand ...to stick to His Heart.A small childwho crosses the street in the presence of his mother.It's good...but if in addition, he holds her hand,he avoids being run over by cars.With us, it's a bit the same ...We go through life in the presence of Jesus,and it's good,but, through prayer, we hold His handand we avoid being crushed by sin.(L.C.)