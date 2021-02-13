Former President Donald Trump's Defense Team Presents Their Case | EWTN News Nightly Former President Donald Trump's defense team received its chance to rebut House impeachment managers' argumen… More





Former President Donald Trump's defense team received its chance to rebut House impeachment managers' arguments, that the former president is guilty of inciting a crowd to attack the Capitol on January 6th. The defense team used just a fraction of the 16 hours they were allotted to present their case. Their position has not been swayed, they believe this impeachment trial is unconstitutional, as there's been no due process, and they say the former president was well within his rights under the First Amendment. Their arguments focused on the constitutionality of holding a trial for someone who no longer holds an elective office. Indiana Senator Mike Braun says he agrees with the defense. "It was a snap impeachment brought over quickly. No due process there." The defense claims House managers presented evidence that was manufactured and came from unproven media reports. Videos were played showing dozens of Democratic lawmakers using similar language to what the former president said on January 6th. After the short defense presentation, Senators will be able to present written questions, followed by four hours of closing arguments. A vote is expected to happen tomorrow evening. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.