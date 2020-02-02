Clicks1.1K
Apostasy: Bergoglio seeks to replace Catholicism with Marxism
Bergoglio blasphemes against the Holy Spirit in defying God's Commandments, the Catholic moral doctrine, and seeks to replace the Holy Eucharist with the Sacrilege to install the abomination of …More
Bergoglio blasphemes against the Holy Spirit in defying God's Commandments, the Catholic moral doctrine, and seeks to replace the Holy Eucharist with the Sacrilege to install the abomination of desolation.
Cardinal Pell: “Communion for the divorced and remarried ....” – it’s only the tip of the iceberg, it’s a stalking horse. They want wider changes, recognition of civil unions, recognition of homosexual unions”
There is no “pope” Francis.
He has been excommunicated for public formal heresy and is no longer a member of the Catholic Church .
@Thors Catholic Hammer.> In the final analysis, God is the Judge of Francis-as with us all- He alone and no other. Do you not consider that Pope Francis might be part of God's plan to awaken the faithful and the priesthood from the comfort of the so-called "new church"? The man-made church of 'nice' which is devoid of anything of real Catholic substance. Francis has, I would suggest, brought …More
@Thors Catholic Hammer.> In the final analysis, God is the Judge of Francis-as with us all- He alone and no other. Do you not consider that Pope Francis might be part of God's plan to awaken the faithful and the priesthood from the comfort of the so-called "new church"? The man-made church of 'nice' which is devoid of anything of real Catholic substance. Francis has, I would suggest, brought the whole sorry mess of V11 and its aftermath, into sharp focus, so much so that even the doubters now have trouble continuing their support of Francis's headlong rush to discard the last remnants of Catholicism from the "New Church".
@Alex.a
Antipope Francis has zero to do with Vat2.
Excuses like that diminish the gravity of the problem.
It is impossible to ignore the public formal heresies promulgated by Francis.
Any half educated catholic can see that.
The better educated catholic will know that such type heresies render it impossible for such a man to be a pope.
EXCELENTE YA PUBLICAMENTE HAY QUE DENUNCIAR AL BERGOGLIANISMO QUE COMO DIJO EL ARZOBISPO FULTON SHEEN ES LA ANTI IGLESIA.
TODOS LOS QUE SIGAN A BERGOGLIO ESTAN FUERA DE LA IGLESIA ESTAN EXCOMULGADOS.
ELLOS PROMUEVEN TODO LO QUE NO ESTA PERMITIDO EN NUESTRA IGLESIA SODOMIA MARXISMO IDOLATRIA ADULTEROS PEDOFILIA LGBT ETC.
EL LA FALSA iglesia RAMERA.
Bergoglianism: An effort to rewrite the Divine Law “Bergoglianism is quite simply Satan's masterpiece” Fr John Hunwicke 4christum.blogspot.com/…/bergoglianism-i…
La Iglesia católica ha dictado la excomunión automática para los que colaboran con los herejes.
Todos los bergoglianos que creen que se puede comulgar en pecado mortal están excomulgados y no pertenecen a la Iglesia de Cristo.
“Bergoglianism = accommodating adultery, sodomy and abortion in the Church” : Christopher A. Ferrara 4christum.blogspot.com/…/bergoglianism-a… Bergoglianism is the supra heresy that changes the Catholic doctrine and is supplanting Christ and His Church 4christum.blogspot.com/…/bergoglianism-i…
