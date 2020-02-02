Apostasy: Bergoglio seeks to replace Catholicism with Marxism

Bergoglio blasphemes against the Holy Spirit in defying God's Commandments, the Catholic moral doctrine, and seeks to replace the Holy Eucharist with the Sacrilege to install the abomination of … More

Bergoglio blasphemes against the Holy Spirit in defying God's Commandments, the Catholic moral doctrine, and seeks to replace the Holy Eucharist with the Sacrilege to install the abomination of desolation.

Cardinal Pell: “Communion for the divorced and remarried ....” – it’s only the tip of the iceberg, it’s a stalking horse. They want wider changes, recognition of civil unions, recognition of homosexual unions”