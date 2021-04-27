Clicks4
Will India be able to recover as the coronavirus rages? | DW News. The first foreign emergency supplies are arriving in India, as it battles a catastrophic wave of Covid-19 infections. Ventilators …More
Will India be able to recover as the coronavirus rages? | DW News.
The first foreign emergency supplies are arriving in India, as it battles a catastrophic wave of Covid-19 infections. Ventilators and oxygen concentrators arrived from Britain, and Germany says it will fly-in medical equipment in the coming days.
On Tuesday, India registered more than 300,000 new cases for a sixth consecutive day. Hospitals and clinics have had to turn patients away because of shortages of everything from beds to oxygen. The scenes have been described as 'beyond heartbreaking'.
