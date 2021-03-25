Academic Freedom Alliance Initiative Formed to Defend Free Speech on College Campuses A new initiative called the Academic Freedom Alliance was formed earlier this month and seeks to defend free … More





A new initiative called the Academic Freedom Alliance was formed earlier this month and seeks to defend free speech for professors on college campuses. The group arose from discussion among faculty at Princeton University on how to counter what they see as growing intolerance toward differing viewpoints. One of the faculty members instrumental in the creation of the Academic Freedom Alliance is Professor Robert George, McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence and Director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton University. George joins us to discuss what the group plans to do to combat cancel culture and preserve free speech. George talks about the Catholic faith and the role it plays for him as far as defending free speech. The professor shares what the response has been like for his initiative so far. Some say the freedom of the press is being restricted under the Biden administration, with the lack of access at the US-Mexico border. George gives his take on this matter.