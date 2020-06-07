The Beatific Vision

"Final and perfect happiness can consist in nothing else than the vision of the Divine Essence... Consequently, for perfect happiness the intellect needs to reach the very Essence of the First Cause.… More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr "Final and perfect happiness can consist in nothing else than the vision of the Divine Essence... Consequently, for perfect happiness the intellect needs to reach the very Essence of the First Cause. And thus it will have its perfection through union with God as with that object, in which alone man's happiness consists." – St Thomas Aquinas, Summa theologiæ, Ia IIæ, 3, 8. Detail from a painting in the Cathedral of San Cristobal de La Laguna in Tenerife. My sermon for Trinity Sunday 2020 can be read here Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr