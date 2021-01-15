Lawmakers Focus on a Safe Transfer of Power Ahead of FBI Warnings of Armed Protests House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not announced when she will send the article of impeachment against President Donald… More





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not announced when she will send the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial. Although ten House Republicans voted to impeach the president, it is unclear how many Senators would vote to convict him. The Senate would need a two thirds majority vote to convict the president and remove him from office. By the time a trial gets underway, it's very likely President-elect Joe Biden will already be sworn in. Ahead of the inauguration, the focus is security. U.S. troops stand by, and barriers continue to surround the U.S. Capitol, as lawmakers are focused on a safe transfer of power to the Biden Administration, amid FBI warnings of armed protests in all 50 state capitals as well as in Washington. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Lawmakers Focus on a Safe Transfer of Power Ahead of FBI Warnings of Armed ProtestsHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not announced when she will send the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial. Although ten House Republicans voted to impeach the president, it is unclear how many Senators would vote to convict him. The Senate would need a two thirds majority vote to convict the president and remove him from office. By the time a trial gets underway, it's very likely President-elect Joe Biden will already be sworn in. Ahead of the inauguration, the focus is security. U.S. troops stand by, and barriers continue to surround the U.S. Capitol, as lawmakers are focused on a safe transfer of power to the Biden Administration, amid FBI warnings of armed protests in all 50 state capitals as well as in Washington. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly