England: What Does Genesis 1 Mean? Ask the Police

John Sherwood, 71, a grandfather and preacher of a north London evangelical church, was arrested in Uxbridge/London (April 23, video below) after having stated publicly that according to Genesis 1, the distinction between two human genders constitutes the essence of God’s created order.
After a while, some policemen appeared saying that they had received three complaints, accusing Sherwood of having caused “alarm and distress.” Sherwood explained that he was using his freedom of speech and that people were free to walk past and ignore him.
A hateful lesbian shouted that Sherwood pronounced a "hate speech." One of the policeman told Sherwood's companion, Peter Simpson, that any critic of homosexuality has to be avoided because it "offends people." So, Simpson asked why police don’t intervene against London "Pride" parades which offend Christians. He also pointed out that there is no right "never to be offended."
Finally, police abused Sherwood. He was left bruised after they pulled him from a stepladder on which he was standing, and handcuffed him. The UK has a history of suppressing free speech (here, here, and here).
¨Sherwood was kept in prison overnight for around 21 (!) hours. During the police interrogation, he was asked the inappropriate question what he would do "if one of his own children were homosexual." He continues to be under investigation.
Street preaching has a long and honoured history in the UK. According to article 10 of the British 1998 Human Rights Act "everyone has the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information and ideas without interference by public authority" - but everybody knows that this is true only for those who regurgitate the regime ideology.
