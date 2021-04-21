The Vatican Launches New Sign Language Project, "No One Left Out" | EWTN News Nightly The Vatican's Communication Office launched a new sign language project. The Pope's weekly talk and Sunday … More





The Vatican's Communication Office launched a new sign language project. The Pope's weekly talk and Sunday address will now be interpreted Live into sign language. The initiative is called "no one left out". The Vatican says this will give everyone access to the word of God and Pope Francis' message. Senior Rome Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, Hannah Brockhaus, joins to tell us more about this new initiative. Brockhaus explains how the idea came about. The CNA Rome Correspondent shares where the American Sign Language interpretations can be found. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: