Executive Director of the ACI Group, Alejandro Bermudez, Joins from Iraq to Discuss the Pope's Trip

The trip to Iraq was deeply meaningful for Pope Francis and those from the Vatican who accompanied him. Executive Director of the Catholic News Agency ACI group, Alejandro Bermudez, joins us from Iraq, where he was on the ground for the Holy Father's trip and now remains in the country. Bermudez discusses how the pope's trip was received in Iraq and if there are any indications the trip will have a lasting impact, especially on inter-religious dialogue. Bermudez tells us what some of the highlights of the trip were from his perspective.