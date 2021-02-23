Spotlight with Fr Jim Korda and Bishop Allende Spotlight with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Bishop Abraham Allende, retired Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Topic is Lutheran-… More

Spotlight with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Bishop Abraham Allende, retired Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Topic is Lutheran-Catholic Covenant. March 1, 2021.