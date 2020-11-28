Clicks39
"You watch the door. You, if the police arrive, must flee through the Sacristy window. You, wait in the car outside, with the engine running." The bystander observes: "Are you planning to rob a bank?…More
"You watch the door. You, if the police arrive, must flee through the Sacristy window. You, wait in the car outside, with the engine running."
The bystander observes:
"Are you planning to rob a bank?"
"No, no", comes the reply....
"....we're planning Sunday mass" !!
