Louise Cardin

Epiphany Feast

On Epiphany Feast, we remember that

the Magi Kings brought gold ... frankincense ... myrrh

to Jesus, by way of worship.

Jesus came into the world

to teach us the love that God has for us …

Jesus came into the world

to save us …

Jesus came into the world

to transform and sanctify us …

Jesus came into the world

to take our humanity and deify us …

Yes, the Magi Kings brought

gold ... frankincense ... myrrh …

And what about us...

What could be better than to give

ourselves, and as such to Jesus!

Let us give our heart to Him with all that is in it.

