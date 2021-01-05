On Epiphany Feast, we remember thatthe Magi Kings brought gold ... frankincense ... myrrhto Jesus, by way of worship.Jesus came into the worldto teach us the love that God has for us …Jesus came into the worldto save us …Jesus came into the worldto transform and sanctify us …Jesus came into the worldto take our humanity and deify us …Yes, the Magi Kings broughtgold ... frankincense ... myrrh …And what about us...What could be better than to giveourselves, and as such to Jesus!Let us give our heart to Him with all that is in it.