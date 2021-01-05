On Epiphany Feast, we remember that
the Magi Kings brought gold ... frankincense ... myrrh
to Jesus, by way of worship.
Jesus came into the world
to teach us the love that God has for us …
Jesus came into the world
to save us …
Jesus came into the world
to transform and sanctify us …
Jesus came into the world
to take our humanity and deify us …
Yes, the Magi Kings brought
gold ... frankincense ... myrrh …
And what about us...
What could be better than to give
ourselves, and as such to Jesus!
Let us give our heart to Him with all that is in it.
