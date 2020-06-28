Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul (Vespers Antiphon)

Venite June 29th is the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles. This is a Vespers antiphon from this feast day. "Today, Simon Peter ascended the gibbet of the cross, alleluia; today, the Key-… More

Venite June 29th is the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles. This is a Vespers antiphon from this feast day. "Today, Simon Peter ascended the gibbet of the cross, alleluia; today, the Key-bearer of the kingdom joyfully departed to Christ; today, Paul the Apostle, light of the world, bowing his head, was crowned with martyrdom for Christ's namesake, alleluia." "Hodie Símon Pétrus ascéndit crúcis patíbulum, allelúia: hódie Claviculáris régni, gáudens migrávit ad Chrístum: hódie Páulus Apóstolus, lúmen órbis térrae, inclináto cápite, pro Chrísti nómine, martyrio coronátus est, allelúia."