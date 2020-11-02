One Step Closer to Sainthood: Knights of Columbus Founder Father Michael McGivney Is Beatified

currentsnews Father Michael McGivney is one step closer to becoming a saint after being beatified on October 31 in Hartford, Connecticut. One miracle has been attributed to Father McGivney’s … More

currentsnews Father Michael McGivney is one step closer to becoming a saint after being beatified on October 31 in Hartford, Connecticut. One miracle has been attributed to Father McGivney’s intervention. Daniel Schachle, the child who benefited from that miracle, watched on along with his family. Blessed McGivney founded the Knights of Columbus. His cause for sainthood was opened in the Archdiocese of Hartford.