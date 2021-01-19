Covid-Vaccines: Catholic Parishes Become „Major Player“

Many parishes in San Bernardino Diocese, California, serve as Covid-19 vaccination sites, the diocesan website ICByte.org announced.The vaccinations will begin in late January or early February. “We are going to be a major player in this,” Ann Marie Gallant, Director of the Diocesan Emergency Operations Collaborative, said triumphantly.Both, the diocese and the California bishops are mounting public campaigns to encourage Catholics to receive the Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna which both are based on cell tissue from aborted children.