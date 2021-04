Battle song of the Crusades - Media Vita (music video) ~ Latin and English subtitles. Media vita in morte sumus (Latin for "In the midst of life we are in death") is the first line of a Gregorian … More

Battle song of the Crusades - Media Vita (music video) ~ Latin and English subtitles.Media vita in morte sumus (Latin for "In the midst of life we are in death") is the first line of a Gregorian chant, written in the form of a response, and known as "Antiphona pro Peccatis" or "de Morte". Reference has been made to a source originating in a battle song of the year 912 by Notker the Stammerer.Thank you to Wafers for letting me use some of his clips for the video!Check out his channel here: youtube.com/channel/UCl2tPuEebhqnBe4qtDO2RqA ________LYRICS:________Latin:Media vita in morte sumusquem quaerimus adjutoremnisi te, Domine,qui pro peccatis nostrisjuste irasceris?Sancte Deus,sancte fortis,sancte et misericors Salvator:amarae morti ne tradas nos.In Te speraverunt Patres nostri,speraverunt et liberasti eos____________ENGLISH:In the midst of life we be in death:Of whom may we seek for succour, but of Thee,O Lord, which for our sins justly art moved?Yet, O Lord God most holy, O Lord most mighty,O holy and most merciful Saviour,Deliver us not into the bitter pains of eternal death.In you our forebears have trusted;they have trusted and you have delivered them.