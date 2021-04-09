Clicks5
Battle song of the Crusades - Media Vita (music video) ~ Latin and English subtitles. Media vita in morte sumus (Latin for "In the midst of life we are in death") is the first line of a Gregorian …More
Battle song of the Crusades - Media Vita (music video) ~ Latin and English subtitles.
Media vita in morte sumus (Latin for "In the midst of life we are in death") is the first line of a Gregorian chant, written in the form of a response, and known as "Antiphona pro Peccatis" or "de Morte". Reference has been made to a source originating in a battle song of the year 912 by Notker the Stammerer.
Thank you to Wafers for letting me use some of his clips for the video!
Check out his channel here: youtube.com/channel/UCl2tPuEebhqnBe4qtDO2RqA
________
LYRICS:
________
Latin:
Media vita in morte sumus
quem quaerimus adjutorem
nisi te, Domine,
qui pro peccatis nostris
juste irasceris?
Sancte Deus,
sancte fortis,
sancte et misericors Salvator:
amarae morti ne tradas nos.
In Te speraverunt Patres nostri,
speraverunt et liberasti eos
____________
ENGLISH:
In the midst of life we be in death:
Of whom may we seek for succour, but of Thee,
O Lord, which for our sins justly art moved?
Yet, O Lord God most holy, O Lord most mighty,
O holy and most merciful Saviour,
Deliver us not into the bitter pains of eternal death.
In you our forebears have trusted;
they have trusted and you have delivered them.
Media vita in morte sumus (Latin for "In the midst of life we are in death") is the first line of a Gregorian chant, written in the form of a response, and known as "Antiphona pro Peccatis" or "de Morte". Reference has been made to a source originating in a battle song of the year 912 by Notker the Stammerer.
Thank you to Wafers for letting me use some of his clips for the video!
Check out his channel here: youtube.com/channel/UCl2tPuEebhqnBe4qtDO2RqA
________
LYRICS:
________
Latin:
Media vita in morte sumus
quem quaerimus adjutorem
nisi te, Domine,
qui pro peccatis nostris
juste irasceris?
Sancte Deus,
sancte fortis,
sancte et misericors Salvator:
amarae morti ne tradas nos.
In Te speraverunt Patres nostri,
speraverunt et liberasti eos
____________
ENGLISH:
In the midst of life we be in death:
Of whom may we seek for succour, but of Thee,
O Lord, which for our sins justly art moved?
Yet, O Lord God most holy, O Lord most mighty,
O holy and most merciful Saviour,
Deliver us not into the bitter pains of eternal death.
In you our forebears have trusted;
they have trusted and you have delivered them.