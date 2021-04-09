Battle song of the Crusades - Media Vita (music video) ~ Latin and English subtitles. Media vita in morte sumus (Latin for "In the midst of life we are in death") is the first line of a Gregorian … More





Media vita in morte sumus (Latin for "In the midst of life we are in death") is the first line of a Gregorian chant, written in the form of a response, and known as "Antiphona pro Peccatis" or "de Morte". Reference has been made to a source originating in a battle song of the year 912 by Notker the Stammerer.



LYRICS:

Latin:



Media vita in morte sumus

quem quaerimus adjutorem

nisi te, Domine,

qui pro peccatis nostris

juste irasceris?



Sancte Deus,

sancte fortis,

sancte et misericors Salvator:

amarae morti ne tradas nos.



In Te speraverunt Patres nostri,

speraverunt et liberasti eos

ENGLISH:



In the midst of life we be in death:

Of whom may we seek for succour, but of Thee,

O Lord, which for our sins justly art moved?

Yet, O Lord God most holy, O Lord most mighty,

O holy and most merciful Saviour,

Deliver us not into the bitter pains of eternal death.



In you our forebears have trusted;

In you our forebears have trusted;
they have trusted and you have delivered them.