Clicks27
Chasuble for St Teresa's Canonization
The Carmelite Doctor of the Church, St Teresa of Avila died on 15 October 1582. She was canonized on 22 March 1622, along with three of her greatest contemporaries: St. Ignatius Loyola, St. Francis …More
The Carmelite Doctor of the Church, St Teresa of Avila died on 15 October 1582. She was canonized on 22 March 1622, along with three of her greatest contemporaries: St. Ignatius Loyola, St. Francis Xavier, and St. Philip Neri. This chasuble was donated by the Duke of Alba to the Carmelites on the occasion of St Teresa's canonization.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr